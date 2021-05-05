Insider Selling: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00.

NYSE STL traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $26.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on STL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

