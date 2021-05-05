Insider Selling: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.