Insider Selling: Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Sells $226,980.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SSD opened at $116.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $117.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

