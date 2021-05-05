Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 5,299 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $1,222,850.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,200,947.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

