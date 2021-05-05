Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$51,488.10 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total value of C$51,488.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,002,626.48.
Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$55,013.10.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.
- On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.
- On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.
- On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.
TSE REAL opened at C$15.97 on Wednesday. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.75.
About Real Matters
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.