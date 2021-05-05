Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells C$51,488.10 in Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.16, for a total value of C$51,488.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,002,626.48.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$49,722.90.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.34, for a total value of C$55,013.10.

On Friday, April 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total transaction of C$49,986.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$47,901.90.

On Monday, April 19th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.16, for a total transaction of C$48,473.10.

On Friday, April 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total transaction of C$49,299.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total transaction of C$48,463.20.

On Monday, April 12th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total transaction of C$47,441.70.

TSE REAL opened at C$15.97 on Wednesday. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.87 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

