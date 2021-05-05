Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Sells 26,048 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,563,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael J. Covey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09.

PCH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. 628,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,801. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.34. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

PCH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

