Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,332,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,317,645.52.
Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 29th, Raymond Heung sold 200 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$910.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Raymond Heung sold 200 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total transaction of C$872.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, Raymond Heung sold 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.76, for a total transaction of C$376.00.
- On Friday, March 26th, Raymond Heung sold 6,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.86, for a total transaction of C$23,160.00.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Raymond Heung sold 10,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00.
- On Thursday, March 11th, Raymond Heung sold 4,100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.67, for a total transaction of C$15,047.00.
- On Tuesday, February 16th, Raymond Heung sold 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total transaction of C$371.00.
- On Monday, February 8th, Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total transaction of C$54,300.00.
- On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00.
MPC opened at C$5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$292.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.36. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.25 and a 12 month high of C$5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.12.
Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile
Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.
