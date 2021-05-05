Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) insider Raymond Heung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.56, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,332,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,317,645.52.

Raymond Heung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Raymond Heung sold 200 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.55, for a total transaction of C$910.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Raymond Heung sold 200 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.36, for a total transaction of C$872.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Raymond Heung sold 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.76, for a total transaction of C$376.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Raymond Heung sold 6,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.86, for a total transaction of C$23,160.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Raymond Heung sold 10,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$37,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Raymond Heung sold 4,100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.67, for a total transaction of C$15,047.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Raymond Heung sold 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total transaction of C$371.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Raymond Heung sold 15,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total transaction of C$54,300.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Raymond Heung sold 5,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.56, for a total transaction of C$17,800.00.

MPC opened at C$5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.99. The company has a market cap of C$292.86 million and a PE ratio of 8.36. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.25 and a 12 month high of C$5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.12.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.9800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and manages office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario. Its property portfolio comprises interests in 1,595,277 square feet of net rentable area of industrial properties; 120,565 square feet of net rentable area of retail/highway commercial properties; and 116,689 square feet of net rentable area of office property.

