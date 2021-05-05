Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Sells $699,816.00 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.51. 3,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,419. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.19 and a 12 month high of $274.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.74. The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

