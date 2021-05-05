Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 20,282 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,104,488.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.62. The company had a trading volume of 148,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,412. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $55.07 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.65.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

