Insider Selling: First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,868,698.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in First Horizon by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $21,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.