Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of EVOP stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 1.73.
EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVOP. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.
About EVO Payments
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.
