Insider Selling: EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. EVO Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in EVO Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 52.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVOP. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.