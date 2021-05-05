Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Sells 7,201 Shares of Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Orlando Ayala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Centene by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,816,000 after buying an additional 534,140 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Centene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,252,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,280,000 after buying an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,884,000 after purchasing an additional 29,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

