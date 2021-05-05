Insider Selling: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CRI traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 568,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

