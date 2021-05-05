Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Sells 1,560 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Wilson Thissen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total transaction of $450,456.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $257.53 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $261.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.81. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

