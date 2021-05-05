Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells 1,507 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEP traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 68,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,528. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day moving average of $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $91,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

