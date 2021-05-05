Insider Buying: Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Buys 1,100 Shares of Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,272. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $515.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 36.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Financial Institutions during the first quarter worth $265,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Financial Institutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

