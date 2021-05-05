Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.78

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.78 and traded as high as C$10.08. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$10.03, with a volume of 29,730 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INO.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.12.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

