Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $69.00 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 3299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Inogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INGN shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568 in the last 90 days. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Inogen by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -745.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.