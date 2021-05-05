Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.69. 96,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,708. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.93.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

