Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.25.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 844,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,758. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.21. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.