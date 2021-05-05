Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.
Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,644. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
