Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $3.48 on Wednesday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,644. Ingevity has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $85.25. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.73.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

