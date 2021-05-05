InfuSystem (INFU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect InfuSystem to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.62 million, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

