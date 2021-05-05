Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $304.18 million, a P/E ratio of 221.37 and a beta of 1.83. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $391.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $148,292,490.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

