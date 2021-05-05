Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:IRMTF opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. Information Services has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $21.14.
Information Services Company Profile
Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.