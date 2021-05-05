Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:IRMTF opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.11. Information Services has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

