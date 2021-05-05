Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €42.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.45 ($44.06).

Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

