Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 778,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 916,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $876,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,734,030.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,554 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBTX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

