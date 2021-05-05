Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Till Vestring Acquires 319 Shares of Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Till Vestring purchased 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 786 ($10.27) per share, for a total transaction of £2,507.34 ($3,275.86).

Till Vestring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Till Vestring acquired 340 shares of Inchcape stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

Shares of LON:INCH opened at GBX 783 ($10.23) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 773.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 674. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38. Inchcape plc has a 12 month low of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 808.50 ($10.56). The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Inchcape’s payout ratio is -19.66%.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

