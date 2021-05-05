IMV (IMV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IMV (TSE:IMV) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect IMV to post earnings of C($0.16) per share for the quarter.

IMV stock opened at C$3.38 on Wednesday. IMV has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. The stock has a market cap of C$228.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IMV shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on IMV to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

