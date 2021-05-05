Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2196 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend by 36.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.