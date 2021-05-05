Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology Sells 328,519 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 328,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $7,385,107.12. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $2,861,844.57.

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,394. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $751.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. The business had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2,058.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,161 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.