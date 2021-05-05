Impac Mortgage (IMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.
Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).
Impac Mortgage stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,361. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
