Impac Mortgage (IMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).

Impac Mortgage stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,361. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $43.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46.

In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 181,797 shares of company stock valued at $360,867 and sold 23,274 shares valued at $78,423. Company insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

