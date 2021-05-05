IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Down 15.6% in April

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $$124.00 during trading on Wednesday. IMCD has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $124.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average is $123.35.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers surfactants and biocides; active pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients, and excipients and specialty solvents; actives, emollients, rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, and decorative powders; and resins and binders, additives, pigments, and specialty solvents.

