Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Increased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 32,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.11.

ITW traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,328. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $236.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

