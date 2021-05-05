Illinois Tool Works Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.58 Per Share (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.91.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.59.

ITW opened at $235.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $236.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

