Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in General Motors by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

