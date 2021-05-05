Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 915 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $862,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,487,194.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,414.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,812 shares of company stock worth $14,407,053 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $175.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.66 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.48.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

