Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,029 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Republic Services by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.39 and a twelve month high of $108.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $96.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.27.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

