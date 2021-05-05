Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 12,296 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,296 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Northern Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,496 shares of company stock worth $4,179,180 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

