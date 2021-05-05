Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 466 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 669.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.63.

Shares of TWLO opened at $342.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.64. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

