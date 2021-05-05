Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,385 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Graco by 129.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 32,352 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth about $2,275,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

