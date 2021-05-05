Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 21,394 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 109,335 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter worth about $1,931,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NOV by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 425,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER downgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

