Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,827,000 after acquiring an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.10 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $101.27 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

