Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $575,000 Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 34.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quidel were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quidel by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.24. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The business had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,445. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.