Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 18.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DLB shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $3,200,451.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $2,533,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,403 shares of company stock worth $10,083,743 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

