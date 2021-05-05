Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,066 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,065 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 13.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 82,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth $15,724,000. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,830 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 126.1% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 108,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 60,305 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of COG opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

