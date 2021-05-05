Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,440 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at $15,707,246.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

LOPE stock opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

