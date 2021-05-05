Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 252.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $214.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $185.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.85 and a one year high of $215.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

