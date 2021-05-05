Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 7,336 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.73 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

