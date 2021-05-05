Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 1,732 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

