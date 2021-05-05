IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$49.00. The stock traded as high as C$45.30 and last traded at C$45.20, with a volume of 102875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.75.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.94. The company has a market cap of C$10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

